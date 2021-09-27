Henry provides update on possible Arsenal takeover from Spotify founder Daniel Ek

The Gunners legend insists he and the Swedish entrepreneur will not give up hope of buying the Premier League club

Therry Henry says Spotify founder Daniel Ek is still trying to buy Arsenal but his offer has received no response from owner Stan Kroenke.

Ek, who attended Arsenal's 3-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday, announced his interest to purchase the club from the Kroenke family in April amid the fallout from the European Super League fiasco.

The Swedish entrepreneur has the backing of Gunners hero Henry in his effort to take over, but the former striker admits there has been little progress so far.

What has been said?

Asked about the status of Ek's bid to buy Arsenal, Henry said on Sky Sports: "To be able to get there, you need to have someone respond on the other side.

"It hasn't happened yet, but we and he is here to stay. So, let's see what's going to happen. But for the moment, we enjoyed the win [against Tottenham] yesterday.

"There's no dialogue at the moment and I feel it's going to be a long process. I said this the last time I was on the show [in May]. How long it's going to be, I don't actually know.

"But we are here to stay."

Has Ek made an offer to buy Arsenal?

Ek said in May that he had submitted an offer to Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, but that the bid was rejected.

"They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change," he wrote on Twitter.

While Ek did not clarify how much he offered, reports at the time claimed it was worth around £1.8 billion ($2.5bn).

Is the club for sale?

Arsenal's announcement that they had signed on as founding members of the European Super League sparked protests from the club's fans.

The supporters called for the Kroenke family to give up ownership of the club, with Ek emerging as a serious buyer.

But Stan and Josh Kroenke released a joint statement in April insisting they would not relinquish control.

"We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer," they wrote.

"Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this."

