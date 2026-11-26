Manchester United Treble winner Henning Berg returns to face familiar European rivals Juventus as Omonia coach on Thursday, relishing the challenge of testing his Cypriot side in Turin. However, Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti warned his players they cannot afford to take Omonia lightly while confirming starts for Jeff Ekhator and Andrea Cambiaso.
Spalletti demands focus as Berg relishes Turin reunion
Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti urged his players to shed their tension without dropping their concentration ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against an Omonia side coached by former Manchester United defender Henning Berg. Berg—who faced Juventus three times in the Champions League during his playing days at Old Trafford, including the 1998/99 semi-final first leg where a knee ligament injury ruled him out of United's Treble final—welcomed the challenge of testing his Cypriot side in Turin.
"We are happy to be here today and to face Juventus, a team with quality. It is an experience for us, we will try to play the best game [we can]," Berg said. Spalletti, however, insisted Juventus cannot underestimate a counter-attacking Omonia outfit: "Omonia have six points in the table and are third in their domestic league. They're a side with players who are willing to run, they're strong on the counter-attack... We can't afford to take even a single training session lightly, let alone a Europa League match."
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Spalletti confirms starts for Ekhator and Cambiaso
While Juventus boast an unbeaten 15-match home record in the Europa League and 10 points from four league-phase fixtures, Spalletti admitted he still sees occasional tightness in his squad's play. To provide an extra physical dimension in attack alongside in-form Nick Woltemade—who has contributed three goals and two assists in four European appearances—the Bianconeri boss confirmed striker Jeff Ekhator and defender Andrea Cambiaso will start.
"We need to be even more relaxed when we play. On some occasions, I still see them looking a bit tense," Spalletti explained. "[Jeff] Ekhator will play tomorrow... Physical presence isn't just about scoring goals but also about providing an option when the game gets scrappy or tight. [Andrea] Cambiaso will play tomorrow. He's a serious professional... I have complete faith in him."
Neto hails dressing-room drive as Yildiz recovery continues
Spalletti also stressed Juventus will take zero risks with injured forward Kenan Yildiz, noting: "[Kenan] Yildiz's recovery? It's going very well. We need to give him space, wait for the right moment without taking any risks." Meanwhile, goalkeeper Norberto Neto praised the hunger alongside Guglielmo Vicario and Carlo Pinsoglio after accepting Juventus' call to revive his career.
"Seeing the determination of these lads is infectious, it's very positive... We have to fight to find balance and consistency," Neto said. "When Juventus called me, I was at a point where I was waiting for something that would make sense for my career. Life has offered me this opportunity and I'm very pleased."
Historic streaks collide under the Turin lights
Juventus enter Matchday 5 protecting a 100 per cent historical record against Cypriot clubs—winning all seven previous meetings, including four victories over Omonia across 1977/78 and 1999/00.
Yet Berg's Omonia, who field the oldest average starting XI in this season's competition at 29 years and 347 days, will look to lean on their veteran core and disrupt Spalletti's unbeaten European run.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.