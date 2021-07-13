Henderson left 'exhausted' by De Gea battle at Man Utd and 'devastated' by injury

The 24-year-old worked his way into the Red Devils team last season, but then saw his Euro 2020 dreams dashed with England

Dean Henderson admits to being left "exhausted" by his battle with David de Gea for starting duties at Manchester United, with that challenge ultimately leading to an injury that dashed Euro 2020 dreams with England.

A highly-rated 24-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer after spending two productive seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

He was initially forced to fill back-up duties with the Red Devils, but earned a regular role in early March and ended the campaign with 26 appearances to his name.

What has been said?

On the physical and mental strain of ousting De Gea and earning a No.1 spot at United, Henderson has told talkSPORT: "Listen, after last season, it was very difficult for me. I worked every day, day-in and day-out, I was grinding down to get into that team at Man United.

"I went through every brick wall I could get through, I fought hard and when I got into the team I was shattered, I was exhausted.

"I was mentally tired, I'd done everything right to get into the team, but I'd used up all my energy worrying about getting into the team. So when I got into the team I had a good little run and then got injured and then I struggled."

What was Henderson's injury?

A hip complaint was picked up by the England international as he started to play through the pain at club level.

The hope was that he could manage his body through the summer and form part of Gareth Southgate's European Championship plans.

That was not to be, with Henderson having to withdraw from the Three Lions squad before a ball had been kicked and surrender his spot in a 26-man party to Aaron Ramsdale.

"I didn't want to give my place up with the Euros in sight and with what I'd done to get my shirt, so I went into the Euros," Henderson added.

"I so wanted to be fit, so I came in with a brave face on, but I couldn't dive. When I came into training I couldn't dive, I broke down after a week and I was devastated."

Henderson will be looking to work his way back into peak condition by the time United open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at home to old adversaries Leeds on August 14.

