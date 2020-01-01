'Hello, I'm David Beckham!'- Roy Carroll on his unbelievable first day as a Manchester United player

The first person the goalkeeper met on his first day training at Carrington was none other than United's superstar midfielder

Former goalkeeper Roy Carroll has recalled details from the two-hour conversation he had with Sir Alex Ferguson before he joined the club.

The Northern Irish goalkeeper joined United in 2001 after a move to Leicester broke down and said he was starstruck being in a dressing room with David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Carroll joined United in 2001 when he signed from but it was a move that nearly didn’t come about.

“I was very close to signing for Leicester when I was at Wigan," Carroll told Sport 24. "Everything was agreed. We had met and agreed the next day I would sign. But then in the end their coach, Peter Taylor, told me they wanted a more experienced goalkeeper and they signed Ian Walker.

"I was very upset, but that’s what happens in football and then a few days later Sir Alex Ferguson called.

“I couldn’t believe it. We talked on the phone for two hours. He told me that they had been watching me for the last two years. I was very nervous at the time, but also so happy, at 23 years old. I was talking to the best coach in the world. After I agreed, I would meet my new team-mates three weeks later. Until that day came, I couldn't sleep.”

Carroll, who spent four years at United, went on to make 46 appearances for United in the league and won the Premier League and the during his time there.

“The fact that I went through Manchester United was a great honour. We won the Premier League, an incredible feeling. I never expected it to happen to me."

Recalling his first time at the club’s Carrington training ground he said he arrived so early because he was nervous and the first person he came across was Beckham.

“He approached me and said, 'Hello, I'm David Beckham.' I knew who he was and I introduced myself. There was no reason, but I was nervous.

"But, they all made me feel very happy. I had a fantastic time. It's a dream come true for many to play for United. We won titles, we had 70,000 spectators. every game.

"But, I didn't leave with the best breath because we lost the FA Cup final to in 2005.”