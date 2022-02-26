Zinchenko moved to tears as Everton & Man City fans unite to show support for Ukraine

Manchester City's Ukraine full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was moved to tears during a touching moment on Saturday, as he was given a rousing welcome to Goodison Park by Everton fans in the build-up to the clubs' Premier League clash.

The world has been rocked in recent days by Russia's military incursion on Ukrainian soil.

Players such as Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaly Mykolenko have moved to express their rejection of the invasion, and both came together at Goodison Park to show their unity.

Ukrainians united

City visited Everton on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after losing to Tottenham last weekend.

Before the game, though, football and its rivalries took a backseat.

Zinchenko received a heartfelt ovation and was moved to tears as he applauded home and away fans alike.

Mykolenko and Zinchenko also embraced each other during the warm-up to cheers and applause from those present before kick-off on Merseyside.

Amazing moment at Goodison Park between Zinchenko and Mykolenko 🇺🇦 😢 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cdozCocnw — Arlo White 💙 (@arlowhite) February 26, 2022

'We will not give ours away'

Zinchenko has been outspoken in his opposition to the Russian invasion since troops first entered Ukrainian territory in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable.

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

