'He looks happier' - Pique waiting on Messi contract call at Barcelona

Gerard Pique claims to have no inside knowledge on Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona, despite spending 13 years alongside him at Camp Nou, but does admit that an Argentine superstar mulling over a big contract call "looks happier".

All eyes in Catalunya are locked on a six-time Ballon d'Or winner as he approaches the end of his current deal and an important career crossroads.

As a one-club man, severing ties with Barca would not be easy, but one push for the exits was made in 2020 and no extension to lucrative terms with La Liga giants has been agreed as free agency beckons.

Quizzed on the future of an iconic team-mate and the decisions that are about to be made, Pique told Movistar: "I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen with him.

"I think in recent months he looks happier. That’s important.

"He impacts the team because he is the captain and influences the whole team. The club is doing very well and much of it is because of him.

"Messi has been with us in the team for several years. We know him well, and we will support his decision.

"We should be grateful for what he has done."

Goal has learned that Messi will be making no decision on his future until the summer.

He is fully aware of the furore surrounding his expiring contract, with talk of interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City never far away.

Barca have, however, started to take positive steps forward under the guidance of Ronald Koeman.

Copa del Rey glory has been savoured, with Messi starring in a final triumph over Athletic Club, and the Liga title remains up for grabs.

Joan Laporta, who was at the helm during Pep Guardiola's trophy-laden spell in charge of the Blaugrana, has also been re-elected as president and boasts a strong bond with a talismanic club captain.

It remains to be seen where Messi will be plying his trade in 2021-22, but confidence appears to be building at Camp Nou when it comes to thrashing out fresh terms.

