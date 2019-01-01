'He is the best in the world playing out wide' - Guardiola's high praise for Sane ahead of Carabao Cup final

The Man City boss would prefer to see the German star remain on the wing rather than in a more central role, given his huge impact from the flanks

boss Pep Guardiola hailed Leroy Sane as 'the best wide player in the world' before revealing he has no plans to convert him into a central attacker.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign so far, contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his age, Sane's confidence in possession and decision making has earned him a regular spot in Guardiola's starting XI.

Ahead of City's Carabao Cup final showdown with Chelsea on Sunday , the Spanish boss was asked if he might consider using Sane in a more central role in the future, following in the footsteps of Bernardo and David Silva.

Both men played as wingers in the earlier stages of their career, before switching into the middle of the park as more conventional playmakers.

Guardiola responded: “He’s not ready to play in the middle now, you have to be so good to control the spaces. Maybe in the future.

"Sane is the best in the world playing out wide. I’d prefer to use him where he is strongest, he's an incredible player.

"I'm not saying he can't (play in middle) but at the moment we have better players to do that job."



City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, sitting top of the and through to the latter stages of both the and the .

Retaining the is the first step towards achieving their ultimate goal and the defending champions are favourites to lift the trophy two weeks on from mauling 6-0 in the Premier League.

Sane is in line to start against the Blues, having impressed coming on as a substitute against on Wednesday.

The Germany international scored a stunning free-kick which helped City emerge with a 3-2 first leg victory in their last-16 European clash , four days after also finding the net during a 4-1 win at Newport County in the FA Cup.