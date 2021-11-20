'He is hungry to score' - Pulisic's decisiveness in Chelsea win delights Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was delighted to see Christian Pulisic play a key role for Chelsea in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Leicester.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to make just his third Premier League appearance of the season, having been kept out of action for three months with Coronavirus and an ankle injury.

The United States international managed to round off the scoring for the Blues as he took on a pass from Hakim Ziyech in the box and slotted in.

What has been said?

The manner of Pulisic’s goal impressed his Chelsea manager, who believes he adds a rare threat to his team.

Tuchel told reporters: “That is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and not only in the box but the six-yard box.

“He gives something of repetitive sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks.

“He is hungry to score, he arrives in the box and this is where we need players to be dangerous and score.

“I am very happy that after a long time when he was out from corona and injury that he is back and decisive straight away and I am very happy for Hakim, who also deserved to start, that he was again involved in an assist.”

Tuchel happy with Chilwell and James

Full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James were also important in the win at King Power Stadium with both players getting assists for the first two goals.

James now has four goals and four assists to his name in the Premier League this season, while Chilwell has struck three times and set up one.

"We understand better and better – the whole team and myself included – where we can take risks, where we can change our positions, adapt our positions,” Tuchel said when asked about the full-backs.

“We don't go fully overconfident or do crazy stuff, but we have a wild momentum and freedom in our offensive movements.

"The wing-backs can adapt their positions to half-positions to support our attackers. It's a matter of repetition, understanding from each other and, at the moment, they do well no matter who plays.

"Cesar Azpilicueta had fantastic matches in this position and Marcos Alonso too. So today it was Reece and Chilly and we want to be dangerous in certain spaces and to accelerate the game in certain spaces, so they are allowed to do it."

