'He is going to be fantastic for us' - Lampard defends Silva after nightmare Chelsea debut

The Brazilian was named captain for his first Premier League game but will want to put it behind him as soon as possible

boss Frank Lampard is in no doubt Thiago Silva will shine at Stamford Bridge despite suffering a torrid debut away to West Bromwich Albion.

The Brazilian was given the captain's armband by Lampard on Saturday in his first game since completing a free transfer from .

But it turned out to be an afternoon to forget for Silva, whose blunder allowed Callum Robinson to swoop for his and 's second goal after just 25 minutes at the Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley converted two minutes later after more atrocious Blues defending to put the hosts up 3-0 by half-time, although Chelsea rallied to grab a point after the break through goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

And while Silva looked extremely uncomfortable during his introduction to the Premier League Lampard has full faith in him to recover swiftly.

"Thiago Silva is going to be fantastic for us. He has been incredible in his career and absolutely, I will not look at him," the manager explained to BBC Match of the Day.

"I can talk about the misses, they are clear and I am open and honest about that. We are a team but we have to react around that and, to be fair, the team did in the second half. But, there is nothing on Thiago, I am sure he will stand up and say it was a mistake.

"But other than that, I thought he was pretty faultless in the game. That’s his first Premier League game done and in the bank. We will get a lot more from him as well especially as he gets fitter and as the whole squad get fitter."

While Chelsea may have rescued a draw, their fragile defence was once more called into question; and Lampard did not hide his frustration with dropping further points following last weekend's 2-0 reverse at home to .

"It was three defensive mistakes for three goals. They scored with their three attempts on target, which made it very difficult," he added.

"We controlled the game other than that. We had some chances and the question was how much character would we come out with second half. I always felt we could do it, but it is still two points lost.

"There was a lack of urgency in our game. We can move the ball quicker, the movement of the ball was slow in the first half. When we started to move it quicker and cut through them we became more dangerous.

"It needed a couple of changes, both players who came on did that. There were positives in our performance.

"But I would be stupid to say we can make three mistakes, give ourselves a mountain to climb and be happy with that.

"We have to accept the fact that this is a process in real time."