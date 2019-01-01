'He has to demand goals like Ronaldo' - Kleberson urges Rashford to follow in footsteps of Man Utd legend

An ex-Red Devil has backed the England striker to post career-best numbers this season after his impressive display against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford needs to start "demanding goals" in order to emulate great Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Kleberson.

Rashford burst onto the scene as a youngster at Old Trafford in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, impressing with his raw pace and eye for goal during a transitional period for the club.

The 21-year-old has since only managed to score 47 goals in 171 matches across all competitions, showing a lack of composure in the final third despite being given a prominent role upfront.

Rashford contributed a modest 10 goals and six assists to United's cause in 33 Premier League appearances last season, but he already has two goals to his name in the 2019-20 campaign.

The international netted a double in a 4-0 home victory over on Sunday, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side open their account in style.

Kleberson, who played for United between 2003 and 2005, insists Rashford is an "unbelievable" player capable of becoming the team's leading goalscorer this term.

The World Cup winner mentioned him in the same breath as club legend Ronaldo, who hit 118 goals in 292 games during his time with the Red Devils.

“If Rashford plays like he did last weekend, he’ll score at least 18 goals this season," told us-bookies.com. "He’s unbelievable and he only needs one opportunity to score. He’s had a great start and now has the confidence to continue.

"Now he has to take his chance and demand goals like Cristiano Ronaldo did at Man United. He has to look at his goals last season and say ‘I want to score more this year’.”

All three of United's summer signings featured against Chelsea last weekend, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka producing assured displays across the defence and Daniel James coming on for a late goalscoring cameo.

Article continues below

Kleberson has been impressed by Wan-Bissaka and James in particular, as he added: "I think Aaron Wan-Bissaka has still got things to improve on but he’s a solid defender, you can see he has quality, but it was his only his first game. A lot of players prepare well for their first game but we need to see how he does for the upcoming games.

"Daniel James has impressed me. It’s good to see a player like that who is very fast in the Premier League. If you are direct and quick in this league, you can help the team pick up a lot of points. That’s how the Man United fans want their team to play, direct in attack and creating plenty of opportunities.”

Next up for United is a tough trip to on Monday night, before they host at Old Trafford five days later.