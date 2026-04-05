"He doesn't know where the goal is"... The English media are criticising Salah after City's 4-0 win

Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has come under heavy criticism in the English media following Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Some pundits described the match as one of the “Egyptian King’s” weakest performances this season, particularly after he missed a penalty in the 64th minute.

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According to ratings published by the website This Is Anfield, Salah received a low rating of 3.53/10, with the Liverpool star’s performance described as “appalling”, particularly his missed penalty.

The website added that Salah had the most touches inside City’s penalty area, with 14, but failed to capitalise on any of them.

"A sad performance"

In a technical analysis on TNT Sports, former Scottish star Ally McCoist described Salah’s performance as “sad”, saying: “It’s a shame, because he seems a shadow of the man who lit up this league and this country… He doesn’t look confident as a player at the moment.”

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart agreed, noting that Salah appeared “very low on confidence” and looked “completely devastated” as he headed to the dressing room at half-time.

Steve Nicol, a former Liverpool star and ESPN pundit, also expressed his surprise at this sudden drop in form, saying: “This is unprecedented… How can you go from being a contender for Player of the Year last season to this? To the point where you now don’t seem to know where the goal is!”

It is worth noting that the Egyptian star recently announced he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the current season, though he has not yet revealed his next destination.