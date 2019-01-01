Hazard will not be fit to feature for Belgium - Zidane

The former Chelsea man is yet to feature in La Liga for his new club and will now miss Sunday's clash against Villarreal

Eden Hazard will not be able to play for in September's qualifiers, according to coach Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard is yet to make his LaLiga debut for Madrid, having sustained an injury on the eve of the new season.

Reports had suggested the 28-year-old would return to Los Blancos' squad for Sunday's trip to , with Hazard having also been picked for Belgium's upcoming fixtures against San Marino and .

But Zidane was adamant Hazard must not play, and instead the former forward must use the international break to continue his recovery.

"He can travel with the Belgium squad, he can be seen by the Belgian team doctor, but he's not fit to play right now," Zidane told a news conference.

"We know that, he knows that and hopefully for the benefit of Belgium and everyone involved, he rests."

Hazard is not the only Madrid player to have suffered an early injury, with Isco, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Goes and James Rodriguez all currently out, while Marco Asensio ruptured a cruciate ligament in pre-season.

Zidane, however, is not concerned the glut of injuries suggest a particular problem with Madrid's training or precautions to avoid such issues.

"Injuries happen everywhere, at other clubs too," Zidane said. "There are a lot of players who are out injured.

"The doctors, physios and everyone who works with the players are doing their best to make sure the players return quickly from those injuries."