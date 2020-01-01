Hazard didn't play against Granada because it was a 'difficult match', says Real Madrid coach Zidane

The Frenchman revealed he is being cautious with the Belgian winger, who has had a nightmare run of injury since moving to Spain

boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted he didn't want to risk Eden Hazard in Wednesday's victory against Granada because it was a "difficult match."

Los Blancos won their sixth consecutive match with a 2-0 win over Granada at the Bernabeu to go level on points with league leaders Atletico, who have two games in hand.

Hazard was an unused substitute as Madrid continued their positive momentum on Wednesday courtesy of goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema.

That is despite Rodrygo Goes suffering a first-half injury, with Zidane choosing to send on Marco Asensio rather than the international.

Hazard - who joined the capital club from ahead of the 2019-20 season - has already missed 46 games through a variety of injuries, including a broken foot, coronavirus and several leg muscle issues.

A thigh injury sustained in November sidelined Hazard for three weeks before he returned to Zidane's squad to face Granada, but the Blancos boss said afterwards that the 29-year-old's return would be staggered.

"I didn’t think it was right [to bring on Hazard] because it was a difficult match," Zidane said in his post-match press conference.

"We need to do such things at the right time. I didn’t want to risk him again. Now, we rest and little by little he’ll return to the team."

With Hazard working his way back to fitness, Zidane was delighted by the performance from the rest of the team with Granada posing a significant threat on the break, despite the home side dominating most of the possession.

The French tactician singled out Casemiro for his contribution in both attack and defence.

"The team worked really hard tonight, the game was very complicated," Zidane said.

"Granada pressed us well and made things difficult. In the second half we improved. I'm happy for the players and their sixth win in a row, it's not easy."

"We know that Casemiro can attack the box and defensively we already know his presence. The goal was beautiful, it comes from the second line. I'm happy for him and for the team."

Real Madrid's next match comes in La Liga on the road against Elche on December 30.