'Havertz shouldn't consider any offer from Real Madrid' - Leverkusen 'the best place' for midfielder to develop, says Berbatov

A former BayArena talisman is not certain that the in-demand playmaker would walk straight into Zinedine Zidane's side at Santiago Bernabeu

Kai Havertz "shouldn't consider any offer from ", according to Dimitar Berbatov, who insists that "is the best place for him to develop and grow".

Havertz is attracting attention from some of the world's biggest clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with his current employers well aware that they may have a fight on their hands to ensure a prized asset sees out his existing contract through to 2022.

Madrid, , , and have all been linked with the 21-year-old, who is reportedly already being valued as high as €80 million (£72m/$90m).

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro addressed the speculation surrounding Havertz's future earlier this week, admitting the Germany international could soon be looking to "take his next step".

Carro told Kolner Stadt Anzeiger: “You have to try to find a solution where the player's goal can be reconciled with ours. At the moment nobody can say for sure what will happen.”

Berbatov is not surprised by the amount of interest being generated by a player who has contributed 16 goals and nine assists to Leverkusen's cause this season, but he does not believe the talented playmaker should be seeking a move at this stage of his career.

The prospect of Havertz ending up at Madrid later this year worries the ex-Leverkusen striker, who has warned that very few players settle in quickly at Santiago Bernabeu due to the lofty expectations that come with playing for the world's biggest club.

Berbatov told Betfair: "Kai Havertz continues to impress and he has attracted a lot of attention, including the attention of Real Madrid. For me, at the moment he shouldn't consider any offer from Real Madrid.

"It is a tough place to go and, if you are not prepared mentally for the high demands that they have there, then you are going to have a difficult time.

"Look at Luka Jovic and Edin Hazard. Thibaut Courtois was criticised at the start, Gareth Bale still gets booed and even Cristiano Ronaldo used to get booed, which was unbelievable.

"It is tempting to imagine yourself in the white shirt at the Bernabeu, but you need to be really prepared for the reality. Havertz is still very young, even if he stays at Leverkusen for one more year it will be good for his development physically, technically and mentally.

"Madrid have a big squad with great players and it would be difficult for him to play every game in my opinion. He is definitely a player for the future but he wants to be playing now, so Leverkusen is the best place for him to develop and grow.

"He isn't going to lose anything staying there, he is a starter now and playing regularly in the and people are taking note of him.

"I know Leverkusen, I know how they develop their players and the nurturing environment there. He won't lose anything staying there for another year, it will only be beneficial for him."