Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has heavily criticised Todd Boehly for sacking Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager.

Tuchel sacked after indifferent start

Decision slammed by his former sporting director

Graeme Potter has taken over at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Heidel - who worked with Tuchel during his first spell at Mainz - has made no secret of his disdain for Boehly's decision to give the German his marching orders.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football. It was purely an investor’s decision," he told BILD. "Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn’t good enough for him and said: ‘Then let’s try another coach.’ After only six games, I can’t think of any other reason. But Chelsea will bitterly regret this decision – they won’t get such a good coach again so quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel guided Chelsea to three wins, a draw and two defeats from their first six Premier League games this season. However, his last game in charge was a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been reported that Boehly, who appointed himself sporting director following his takeover of the club, clashed with Tuchel about recruitment this summer. The American had brokered a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, only for the coach to veto the move.

DID YOU KNOW? Tuchel is just the seventh manager of a big-six club to not last 10 Premier League games in a single season before being sacked.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues wasted little time bringing in Tuchel's replacement with Brighton's Graeme Potter signing a five-year deal on Thursday.