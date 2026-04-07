Harry Kane, despite the victory: We lacked the finishing touch against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes his team could have performed better against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid’s home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, taking a significant step towards qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals.

Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scored Bayern’s two goals in the 41st and 46th minutes, whilst Kylian Mbappé netted Real’s only goal in the 74th minute.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Harry Kane said: “We knew that coming to Madrid and trying to get a positive result is always difficult. We put in a good performance, and we could have done better; perhaps we lacked that final pass and that final touch, as we had some good chances. But credit also goes to Real Madrid.”

Harry Kane praised goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s “fantastic” saves, adding: “We can be very happy with the win. We’ve enjoyed some great moments together. We’re now in the decisive stages of the season, so we hope to maintain this level. We always feel dangerous, and we always feel capable of scoring, and we did it again away from home tonight.”

He continued: “We’re in a good position, but we’re only one goal ahead, and things can change quickly. We have to stay focused. We have an important Bundesliga away game (against St Pauli) on Saturday, so all we have to do now is recover and focus on that match. Next week will be the time to try and put in a performance similar to the one we gave today.”

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