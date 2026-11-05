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Mohamed Saeed

Harry Kane deal done, Michael Olise next? Bayern Munich chief reveals contract plans as Bundesliga giants turn attention to French superstar

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Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has addressed speculation regarding a potential new contract for Michael Olise following the club's recent breakthrough with Harry Kane. The French winger has become a fundamental part of the Bavarian side's attacking setup since his arrival in Germany.

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Bayern stance on new Olise deal

Fresh from securing the long-term future of talismanic striker Kane, Bayern Munich are facing questions about the next priorities in their star-studded squad. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen was directly asked whether Olise would be the next player to receive a contract extension at the Allianz Arena. The former Crystal Palace man has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a core component of the team's offensive identity and a fan favourite among the Bayern faithful.

Despite his immediate impact on the pitch, the club’s hierarchy is not feeling any urgent pressure to rush back to the negotiating table just yet. Dreesen confirmed that the situation remains under control due to the significant length of the player's current agreement. "It’s something that Max and I are jointly responsible for. We have always said that we don’t only have a fantastic player in the person of Harry, but also other great players in our squad, including Michael Olise. His contract runs until 2029, and we will sit down to discuss things at the appropriate time," the CEO explained to the media.

Olise impact in Bavaria

Since his high-profile move from the Premier League, Olise has justified the significant investment made by the club’s sporting department. Max Eberl recently reflected on the recruitment process, noting that the fixed transfer fee of €53m for the French international has proven to be excellent value. The winger has managed to overcome initial concerns regarding his durability, featuring consistently and providing the creative spark that the Bayern hierarchy felt was missing in previous seasons.

The 22-year-old’s ability to transition seamlessly from English football to the demands of the Bundesliga has impressed teammates and staff alike. His technical proficiency and clinical edge in the final third have seen him record incredible numbers, including a flurry of goals and assists that have kept Bayern at the summit of the table. By securing Olise until 2029 upon his arrival, the club ensured they held all the cards regarding his development and potential market value in the coming years.

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Managing a superstar squad

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-KANEGetty Images

The comments from Dreesen highlight a broader strategy within the Bayern boardroom to maintain stability while rewarding performance. With Kane’s extension finalized, the focus naturally shifts to the next generation of talent, but the club is keen to avoid reactionary salary inflation. The presence of Max Eberl as board member for sport ensures that all contract talks are handled with a view toward long-term financial health and squad harmony, rather than just reacting to external transfer rumours.

Next matches
M05

M05

Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

For now, Olise appears perfectly settled in Munich, where he has found a platform to showcase his skills in the Champions League and domestic competition. The club remains committed to keeping their top performers, but with five years still remaining on his current deal, there is no immediate threat of the winger entering his final contract phase.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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