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Muhammad Zaki

'He was willing' - Hansi Flick hails Barcelona grit and reveals Frenkie de Jong SACRIFICE in vital victory over Atletico Madrid

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was full of praise for his side's resilience after they battled back to secure a vital 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. The German coach highlighted a tactical shift that saw Frenkie de Jong take on an unfamiliar role to help navigate a difficult away fixture.

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Overcoming a sluggish start

The Catalan giants initially struggled to assert their authority during the opening 45 minutes in the Spanish capital. Flick admitted his side afforded their hosts too much room, preventing the effective high press that has largely defined his tenure. However, a crucial equaliser just before the interval shifted the momentum, setting the stage for a vastly improved second-half display.

Reflecting on the early tactical issues, Flick told reporters: "In the first half we were too far off our opponents and couldn’t press effectively. But the match lasts 90 minutes: the first half wasn’t perfect, but the second half was. I’m happy, especially with the three points. It was important."

De Jong's defensive shift

A standout storyline from the gritty away triumph was the versatility of De Jong. Anticipating fatigue within his ranks, Flick asked the Netherlands international to slot into an unnatural full-back role to help see out the contest.

The Barca boss shed light on his pre-match conversation with the midfielder. He revealed: "I spoke with Frenkie before the match about whether he could play in that position for fifteen minutes at full-back, until Bernie [Brian Farinas] got tired. And he said that if the team needed him, he was willing. Then we’d bring on Eric Garcia."

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Title ambitions laid bare

Snatching a victory away to Diego Simeone's men serves as a massive statement of intent from the Blaugrana. The German tactician awarded his players a "perfect ten" for their application, insisting that grinding out results in hostile environments is essential for domestic glory.

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Reiterating his supreme confidence in the squad, Flick declared: "We have the quality to win these matches. I told you that you have to believe in this team. It’s not easy to win here at Atletico, and the team has done fantastically.

"We’re here, working every day to win titles, and that’s what we want. We were better in the second half. That’s football - a match lasts 90 minutes. I’m pleased - three more points, which is what matters."

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Navigating the international break

Domestic action now pauses, presenting a fresh headache for the Barcelona coaching staff. Several key squad members will link up with their respective countries, prompting concerns over physical burnout heading into a gruelling winter schedule.

Flick fired a clear warning to national team managers regarding player welfare. "It’s part of our job: there’s an international break now, and the Spanish players are usually not here during those breaks," he said. "Managing playing time is crucial. It’s important that they do the same with their national teams."

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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