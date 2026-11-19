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Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover 96 host Greuther Fürth at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena in Hannover. Just one place separates these mid-table sides in the 2. Bundesliga, giving their meeting extra significance.

Hannover have struggled for consistency under coach Sandro Wagner. The Lower Saxony side have drawn twice, won once and lost twice in their past five competitive matches.

Greuther Fürth arrive with mixed form of their own. Heiko Vogel's side suffered a painful setback last time out, losing 3-0 to Dynamo Dresden after making progress in the preceding weeks.

These clubs have already made history in the current 2. Bundesliga season: Fürth won 1-2 in Hannover in March 2026. The hosts want to put that result right this time.

Can't make it to the stadium? Here's how to follow the match on TV or via live stream.

This week's talking points: Hannover 96 and Greuther Fürth

Hannover 96 go into this match with one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive matches. Their latest league outing ended 2-2 against FC Heidenheim, after a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden. Hannover scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games. Greuther Fürth have won two and lost three of their past five, with no draws. They suffered a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Dynamo Dresden last time out, having previously beaten Holstein Kiel 1-0. Fürth scored four goals and conceded seven in that spell.

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: line-ups

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: form

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: head-to-head record

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: the tables