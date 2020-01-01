Hamari Traore: How Rennes can extend winning form against Saint-Etienne

The Mali international has advised his side on how to get the better of the Saints when they meet at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Hamari Traore has urged not to lose concentration when they take on in Saturday’s game.

The 28-year-old right-back featured prominently as the Red and Blacks secured their second consecutive win against last time out.

The Mali international believes his side can extend their winning form at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard if they can remain focused on their own performance.

“All the matches are can cause surprises. You always have to be on top to play good matches,” Traore told the club website .

“Saint-Etienne is a great team with good players. It's up to us to stay focused on ourselves as we've always done. Hopefully, we can get something there.”

Rennes are unbeaten in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season, accruing 10 points in their opening four games after clinching a draw against and victories over , and Monaco.

Traore is delighted with Rennes' form so far, praising their tenacity as well as the unrelenting support from the fans.

“The team grows, the mentality too. We are a team that never gives up. You can score at any time. Even when there are 15 seconds left, we believe in it until the final whistle,” he continued.

“We try to do the maximum and not give up, like our supporters who continue to encourage us until the end. Their encouragement does us a lot of good.

“It's good. Now we have to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work well. The league has just started. It is the continuity that is most important and that is what is most difficult. You have to find the consistency to continue to progress.”

Traore, who joined the Red and Blacks in 2017, recently renewed his contract with the club until 2023 along with Faitout Maouassa.

“We stayed because there is a beautiful project. We are in a good team. We grow as the club grows,” he continued.

“We want to keep moving forward. We will see what happens next, but it bodes well. This is my fourth season in Rennes. I feel good. Everything is going well.”

Traore has featured 24 times for Mali national team since he made his debut for the West African country against Burkina Faso in 2015.

He will be expected to play a key role for the Eagles in their World Cup and qualifiers.