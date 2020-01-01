Hakimi winner sends Borussia Dortmund past Borussia Monchengladbach

The on-loan Real Madrid star struck a 71st-minute winner for the Black and Yellows at Borussia-Park to take all three points against the Foals

maintained their charge for the title thanks to a 2-1 victory at , with Achraf Hakimi netting the winner.

The encounter at Borussia-Park was not lacking in quality, with both teams putting up a fine display – as the outcome would help their quest for the league diadem.

In the tight encounter, it was Dortmund who found the net first after Thorgan Hazard converted an assist from Erling Haaland in the eighth minute.

The goal woke the hosts from their slumber, but they were unable to get past the Black and Yellows’ backline, marshalled by Mats Hummels.

However, five minutes into the second half, the Foals levelled matters through Lars Stindl, who reacted first to Alassane Plea’s through ball.

With the game looking to be heading for a draw, Hakimi had the final say with his strike, which handed Lucien Favre’s men their sixth away win this term.

The goal means the international ends his five-month wait for a Bundesliga goal since scoring in the 2-2 draw at .

Thanks to the win, Borussia Dortmund are second in the log with 51 points from 25 outings – one below leaders Bayern Munich who have a game at hand.

Ademola Lookman's RasenBallsport Leipzig lost ground on the leaders on Saturday, as they were held 0-0 at .

Hakimi and his teammates now shift attention to Wednesday’s showdown against .

The first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the Germans, and a draw at least would see them through to the next round of the elite club competition.