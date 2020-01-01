Haidara and Kpaho on target as Neman thrash Bostor to go top

The Ivorian duo were on target as their side claimed a big home win in a Belarusian top-flight encounter on Saturday evening

Aminata Haidara and Nina Kpaho scored as Neman defeated Bostor 8-0 in Saturday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture.

The Cote d'Ivoire internationals joined Denis Levchenko's team in 2019 and have been instrumental to the fine run of the Belarusian giants this term.

Before the contest, the Ivorian duo had featured in all four opening matches for Neman but were yet to open their goal accounts this season - a poor run they brought to an end against the visitors.

More teams

Levchenko's side went into the contest with a huge desire to build on their winning form this season and Haidara handed the hosts the lead when she opened the scoring 20 minutes into the encounter.

Elizaveta Sergeychik netted four minutes into the second-half to double the lead for the home team at Neman Stadium before Yekaterina Dudko increased the tally to three in the 52nd minute.

The rain of goals continued for the rampant hosts as Dubko grabbed her second goal of the match seven minutes later before Ivorian star Kpaho struck from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Seven minutes later, Sergeychik bagged her brace of the encounter for the hosts, Dudko netted her hat-trick in the 76th minute and Alena Pavlovich completed the riot two minutes from full-time.

's Zouwairatou and 's Gift Otuwe played from the start to finish for the visitors while Haidara and Kpaho, who scored their first goals of the season, saw 70 minutes of the tie for Neman.

The victory is the fifth in a row this season for Neman as they went top of the log with 15 points from five games - three above Dinamo-BPUSC who have a game in hand, against Zorka-BDU on Sunday.

Article continues below

Neman finished third on the log last season with 43 points from 21 matches - a whopping 20-points behind eventual champions Minsk.

And they are keen to challenge for the title with Dinamo and holders Minsk, who had won the Belarusian women's championship seven times in a row, for the league diadem this season.

For now, Neman will seek to build on their momentum when they visit Minsk in their next match of the season on June 14.