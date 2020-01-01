Haaland reveals he'd be a rapper or a farmer if he wasn't a footballer & outlines desire to be the world's best

The prolific Borussia Dortmund striker invited questions about his career from his followers on social media ahead of the new season

star Erling Haaland has revealed that he'd be a "rapper or a farmer" if he wasn't a footballer and outlined his desire to be the world's best.

Haaland became one of the hottest properties in European football after netting a staggering 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Six of those efforts came in the group stages, prompting the likes of , and to show an interest in the 20-year-old.

However, Dortmund ultimately won the race for his signature, after negotiating a cut-price €20 million (£18m/$24m) deal with Salzburg days before the opening of the winter transfer window.

Haaland has since been able to transfer his form in the Austrian to the German equivalent, scoring 13 goals in his first 15 league outings for BVB.

The Norwegian frontman helped Lucien Favre's side finish second in the final standings behind , and will be expected to pick up from where he left off when the new season begins later this month.

Asked what motivates him to get up and train every day during a Q&A session on Twitter, Haaland responded: "Just one thing... the desire to be the best!"

The former Salzburg talisman was also quizzed on what career path he would have taken had the opportunity to become a professional footballer not presented itself, to which he offered a surprising reply.

A rapper 🎤 or a farmer 👨‍🌾 https://t.co/vFfLmS3cyh — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) September 1, 2020

"A rapper or farmer," said Haaland.

The Dortmund striker went on to describe the experience of walking out at Westfalenstadion for the very first time, back when supporters were still allowed in stadiums prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a player, I was in shock how amazing atmosphere it was at Signal Iduna Park. And the yellow wall, words can’t describe my goosebumps after my home debut," he said.

Another young player who will be looking to make an impact at Dortmund next season is Jude Bellingham, who became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined the club from for £25 million ($33m) earlier this summer.

The 17-year-old is determined to earn a regular place in Favre's starting XI and make his mark on Europe's biggest stage, as he told sport.de: "It was important to me, despite the long and exhausting season in the Championship, to prove myself from day one and to prove that I deserved a place. That has worked out pretty well so far.

"I would like to take further steps in my development. That includes playing as often as possible and being able to prove myself at the higher level of the Bundesliga and Champions League."