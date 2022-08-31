Haaland: Manchester City star’s brutal first-half vs Nottingham Forest sends social media into meltdown

Fans have gushed over the Norway international for his first-half treble against Steve Cooper’s Reds

Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium has thrown social media into a frenzy.

In Wednesday’s Premier League encounter against the Reds, the Norway international was in devastating form to give the Citizens a 3-0 lead over Steve Cooper’s men.

As expected, enthusiasts went on social media to rave about the 22-year-old’s performance.

