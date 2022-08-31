Haaland: Manchester City star’s brutal first-half vs Nottingham Forest sends social media into meltdown

Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium has thrown social media into a frenzy.
In Wednesday’s Premier League encounter against the Reds, the Norway international was in devastating form to give the Citizens a 3-0 lead over Steve Cooper’s men.
As expected, enthusiasts went on social media to rave about the 22-year-old’s performance.
It’s actually freaky how good of a goal scorer Haaland is, he’s an absolute machine.— Craig (@craiglarkin1234) August 31, 2022
The EPL should just give this Haaland @ErlingHaaland the Golden Boot. I don't see anyone else winning outside him. 9 goals in 5 games!!!! #Beast!!!!!— Timmy Afolabi (@Ayodara7) August 31, 2022
Erling Haaland is not a goal machine - they lied, he's a nuclear weapon. How do we stop him?💣💣#MCINFO— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) August 31, 2022