Haaland sang Leeds anthem ‘Marching On Together’ when swapping shirts as Dallas airs transfer hope

A current Whites star recently faced the Borussia Dortmund striker on an international stage and wants to see him at Elland Road at some point

Erling Haaland’s fondness for stretches as far as singing ‘Marching On Together’ when swapping shirts with those who represent the Whites, Stuart Dallas has revealed.

The highly-rated frontman, who is currently plying his trade for giants , has never shied away from the fact that he will always have a soft spot for those at Elland Road.

That is because he was born in Yorkshire during his father Alf Inge’s time in the Premier League.

More teams

Haaland junior grew up supporting Leeds and still has a special place for them in his heart.

Marcelo Bielsa has lifted a fallen giant back to its feet over the last two seasons, with the Whites strutting their stuff on a Premier League stage once more.

Dallas forms part of their squad and recently crossed paths with Haaland in an international friendly.

suffered a 5-1 defeat to Norway at Windsor Park, but Dallas still ended the night with a smile on his face.

That is because Haaland went out of his way to swap jerseys while airing his allegiance to Leeds at the same time.

Dallas revealed to talkSPORT: “I’m not one for swapping shirts. I like to keep my own shirt, no matter who I play against.

“He walked behind me and asked about swapping shirts. It probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do, because we’d just been beaten 5-1 and I’m laughing on camera.

“It probably didn’t look too good. I thought he meant inside, but he shouted at me and asked to do it now.

“We did it and then he leaned into me and said, ‘Marching on together!’

“It was a bit strange. I’ve known the Leeds connection with his father and it’s nice that he wanted my shirt.”

It has been suggested that Haaland may look to follow in his father’s footsteps by heading to Elland Road at some stage in his career.

Article continues below

He has already sparked talk of interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United keen on securing his signature before a switch to was completed in January 2020.

Dallas hopes Leeds can pull quite the coup in a future transfer window, with Haaland in the process of establishing a reputation as one of the most fearsome frontmen in world football.

“What a player he is and hopefully we see him in the Premier League one day with Leeds,” said Dallas.