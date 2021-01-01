'Haaland can move to any club he wants' - Raiola makes transfer prediction for Dortmund sensation

The 20-year-old has been in incredible form since joining the German side and his agent is confident he can shine for any team

Erling Haaland is good enough to play for any club in the world, says his agent Mino Raiola.

The 21-year-old has flourished at Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norway international has scored 49 goals in as many games since the switch and is wanted by the best teams in Europe.

What has been said?

Raiola is convinced Haaland would thrive at the highest level and says he could have gone straight to a top team instead of making the step to Dortmund.

"With Haaland, everybody was wrong. He did things much quicker than everybody imagined. Haaland is in front of his own development," he told The Athletic.

"He is ahead of his own schedule. Maybe I was too careful when I said: ‘Oh no, let’s move to Dortmund instead of I-don’t-know-where’.

"This boy — I’m 100 per cent convinced and everybody’s convinced — can move to any club, wherever he wants, already on this level. And he could have done that last year. But maybe last year there were still teams [saying]: 'Oh, he was in Red Bull, can he do it in another club?’.

"He is quicker than his own prediction. So yeah, Haaland is the talk of the town.

"I have the advantage of 25 years in the business at this level. I have changed the game, from an economical side, more than once. I don’t get excited any more about that kind of thing. I know to wait. This is a moment of waiting and seeing what is in the best interest of the player.

"Sometimes the best interest of the player is not to move when everybody says he has to move. And sometimes it is in the best interest of the player to move when everybody says he has to stay. So we will see what happens."

Where could Haaland go?

Haaland has been linked with a move to many top European teams since his exceptional spell at Salzburg.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs most frequently associated with him.

However, the former Molde star's contract at Dortmund is not due to expire until 2024, which reportedly includes a €75 million (£64m/$88m) release clause.

