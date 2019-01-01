Guinea coach Paul Put looks to draw inspiration from Burkina Faso's 2013 Afcon

The former Burkina Faso head coach is also looking forward to facing the Super Eagles once again

Paul Put wants to repeat his 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) heroics, this time with the Syli Nationale in .

The Belgian tactician guided Burkina Faso to their first ever final in the 2013 edition of the continental showpiece.

Burkina Faso bowed to in the 2013 Afcon final – courtesy of a Sunday Mba strike in the 40th minute of the encounter.

Put will once more go head-to-head against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The match will take place on June 26 in this year’s edition of the Afcon.

“We have Nigeria, a strong opponent and I have good memories against them from 2013 with Burkina Faso. I hope I can make the same experience with Guinea this time around,” Put told Caf’s official website.

Guinea lost 3-1 to host nation on Sunday in their final pre-tournament friendly game. Having also lost their previous two warm-up games by the same 1-0 scoreline to the Gambia and the Benin Republic respectively, the Belgian-born football coach still remains optimistic ahead of their opening Group B game against Afcon debutants Madagascar on June 22.

“I believe in our chances, but we need to work very hard for it. It will not be easy for us,” Put added.

Guinea, drawn in Group B, will come up against two African Cup of Nations (Afcon) debutants in Madagascar and Burundi.

“Madagascar and Burundi are seen as outsiders but it is never easy playing against outsiders. It will be very difficult to play against them but I hope we can get out of this group. It is not easy and maybe we will have to play until the last day of the group,” he stated.

Guinea failed to qualify for the last Afcon held in Gabon in 2017 but will be making a return this year, which Put credited to the massive support his team received during the qualification process against Cote d’Ivoire, Central African Republic and Rwanda.

“It was a very tough qualification process but I was very pleased to help the team get back to the Afcon finals. There was so much support with every stakeholder because it was important for them to qualify.

“Now we need to make a good impression. It would be something great if we went all the way to the final but we will have to take one match at a time. Now we need to prepare well and ensure we have the best team.”

Guinea’s first Group B game is against Madagascar on June 22 at the Alexandria stadium, before taking on three-time Afcon champions Nigeria on June 26 at the same venue, they will then round up the group stage phase against Burundi on June 30 at the Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo.