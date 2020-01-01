Guardiola's tactics slammed by Richards despite reaching Carabao Cup final

The Spaniard oversaw another scrappy performance from his side which was only just enough to book their place at Wembley

Former defender Micah Richards has questioned Pep Guardiola's tactics in the club's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

After winning the first leg 3-1, City fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium with a Nemanja Matic strike giving the Red Devils some hope of a comeback before he was sent off 15 minutes before full-time.

Guardiola's side have now lost twice at home against United this season to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an impressive piece of history.

Rather than praise United's approach to the game, Richards took aim at City's tactics post-match, claiming Guardiola failed to make the most of the players at his disposal.

"I'm no manager and I don't want to keep going on about Pep's tactics and his style of play but you've Kyle Walker who's arguably one of the best right-backs in the league and he's playing as a centre-half," Richards said on Sky Sports.

"I know he's a played a little role there for but you've got [Joao] Cancelo playing left-back, you've got Rodri dropping back into centre-back position and you've got this midfield that they're all doing a similar job.

"You've Eric Garcia on the bench. You've got John Stones on the bench. What does that do for their confidence?"

City ended the match having taken 13 shots but only got four of those on target. Raheem Sterling wasted a golden chance in the second half, while he and Sergio Aguero both had goals ruled out for offside.

Despite the scrappy performance, Guardiola's men are now heading to a third straight final with awaiting them at Wembley on March 1.

Villa claimed a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over on Tuesday to book their place in the decider with Mahmoud Hassan scoring the decisive goal deep into injury time.

City defended the title last season after edging past on penalties having also beaten 3-0 in the 2018 final.

With their hopes of a third straight Premier League crown all but over with now 19 points clear, City have been encouraged to focus on cup competitions as they look to end their season with silverware.