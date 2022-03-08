Pep Guardiola has admitted that he did not agree with Manchester City appealing Kyle Walker's Champions League ban because he remains "so angry" with him for getting suspended in the first place.

Walker was shown a straight red card for kicking RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva during City's 2-1 defeat at Red Bull Arena in the Champions League group stage on December 7.

The 31-year-old's automatic one-game ban was upgraded to three after UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body deemed the foul an "assault", and City subsequently asked for the length of the suspension to be re-assessed.

What's been said?

The Appeals Body ultimately rejected the club's request and Guardiola was content for the initial decision to stand, with it his belief that Walker had been "stupid" to lunge in on Silva.

Speaking ahead of City's round-of-16 second-leg tie against Sporting CP, Guardiola told a press conference: "He deserved it, he deserved the three, he did a stupid thing. I’m not kind to Kyle for this kind of action. I’m still so angry with him. He knows it – it's not necessary.

"The club appealed but I did not agree, hopefully he learned. I said right after the game he deserved it."

Guardiola claims City only have 14 fit players

Walker will be serving the second game of his ban when Sporting arrive at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, but Guardiola says he won't be the only notable absentee.

The Spanish head coach insists that he only has 14 players to choose from at the moment with Joao Cancelo set to miss out due to illness as City seek to preserve their 5-0 aggregate lead and reach the last eight.

Article continues below

"We don’t have many players, just 14 available, a few problems, Kyle suspended, and Joao is sick," said Guardiola.

"Of course we had an incredible result in the first leg, football is unpredictable, red cards, quality of opponent, we’ll take a top side [to play the game] as much as possible. [There's] not many alternatives but will do the best team possible to win the game."