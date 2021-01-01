Guardiola makes Carabao Cup final call on USMNT star Steffen as Man City prepare to tackle Tottenham

The Blues boss insists that he will stick to his original plan of leaving first-choice goalkeeper Ederson out of domestic cup competition

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintains that USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be handed a starting berth in Sunday's Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham.

The Blues have taken to rotating established number one Ederson out of their side for domestic cup competition.

That was the case in their last outing, as Steffen found himself out of position when Hakim Ziyech fired Chelsea past City in the FA Cup semi-finals, and no change of approach will be implemented against Spurs - who find themselves without a manager following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

What has been said?

Guardiola told reporters of his selection plans and where Steffen fits into them: "He's going to play in the League Cup final for sure.

"He made a good save, brilliant with his feet. The goal, one save, and that's all.

"We had more time but unfortunately we could not be more clear in the final third with the final pass.

"We were there until the end. They made good counterattacks. They controlled at the start of the second half but no more than that."

Steffen's record at Man City

The 26-year-old was snapped up by the Blues from Columbus Crew in 2019 and immediately sent out on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He returned to England in the summer of 2020 fully aware that he would be filling back-up duties behind Brazilian star Ederson.

The United States international is, however, an ambitious performer and eager to see as many minutes as possible after already becoming first-choice keeper for his country.

Steffen has taken in 11 appearances for City so far, with one of those coming in the Premier League.

He did lose his bearings slightly as Ziyech prodded home at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but also produced a smart stop from the same player moments later and has five clean sheets to his name this season.

