‘Guardiola is happy at Man City & going nowhere’ – Catalan coach backed for Premier League title hat-trick by former assistant

Domenec Torrent, who is currently in charge of MLS side New York City FC, is expecting the Blues boss to stay put for the foreseeable future

Pep Guardiola is settled and “very happy” at , says former assistant Domenec Torrent, with the Catalan expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Speculation regarding a move elsewhere for the 48-year-old has started to surface.

It was suggested that Juventus were keen on luring the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to Italy prior to their appointment of Maurizio Sarri.

Talk of a return to Camp Nou is also never far away, with Guardiola conceding that he will head back to his roots at some stage.

Torrent, though, believes no new challenge will be taken on any time soon.

A man who has worked alongside Guardiola in , and and is currently in charge of side told The Sun: "I know how happy he is Manchester. When he came to New York, he told me his family are settled and he's very happy at the club.

"The most important thing for a coach is to work together with the sporting director, the chairman, the chief exec.

"He has Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], Ferran [Soriano], Txiki [Begiristain], so he's very content. That's important for Pep. They work closely every single day and they work hard to keep City at the top. You never know in the future but right now he's fine there."

With Guardiola being tipped to stay put, Torrent believes that more major silverware will be secured by City on the back of their history-making domestic treble triumph in 2018-19.

He added of a side chasing down a hat-trick of Premier League title successes: "You know how difficult it is to win two in a row, so people may say it's almost impossible to win the next Premier League.

"But if it's possible for one person to keep that energy, rhythm and focus and keep working in the same way, then it's Pep.

"Remember in he was able to keep the focus in every single game and he kept on winning."

Torrent added: "It doesn't matter for him if he is playing Championship or playing in a top of the league game. For Pep, it's the same.

"Pep conveys all the time to the players how important it is in every single game like they are playing Barcelona, or Liverpool in the . I know this coach, I know he's able to win many trophies. He was able to win in Spain and Germany and now in England.

"He works very hard every single game, he's amazing. It's not a surprise he's done so well."