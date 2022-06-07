Guardiola questions how Barcelona can afford Lewandowski transfer but adds Bayern Munich striker would be 'perfect' for Blaugarana

The veteran forward wants a move away from Bavaria, with Camp Nou a likely destination - but the former coach of both clubs wonders about the cost

Pep Guardiola has questions over how Barcelona can afford to buy Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but admits the Poland striker would be a great fit for the Blaugrana.

The veteran attacker is in the midst of a public dispute over his future with the Bundesliga champions, with the forward set on a move away, likely to Camp Nou.

But with a year left on his contract, any switch would require the notoriously cash-strapped Barca to fork out a significant sum - and Guardiola wonders if they will be able to afford it at all.

What did Guardiola say about Barca's pursuit of Lewandowski?

"I have no idea, to be honest, but would he be a good fit?" Guardiola stated at the Puma Legends Trophy, where he was set to play at Pula Golf Resort.

"We are talking about Lewandowski. He would adapt perfectly well anywhere.

"But I don't know if Barcelona can sign him because of their financial situation or if Bayern [Munich] will let him leave."

Hoeness hits out at about Lewandowski's agent again

While Guardiola - as both a former Barca and Bayern boss - has offered a more sanguine assessment, former Munich president Uli Hoeness has launched another broadside at the player and his agent Pini Zahavi, implying they are lashing out after failing to secure a quick exit.

"At the moment, things haven't gone quite the way he and especially his special agent wanted them to, and they're angry," he told SPORT1. "I would recommend all parties involved to remain objective, not to let the matter escalate, and then the sun will soon shine again over the Lewandowski/Bayern Munich house.

"I've always said that if you don't have an alternative who you think can replace him to some extent - and it looks like that's difficult at the moment - then I would definitely advocate, like everyone else at the club, that he stays for another year.

"I think they are working very intensively on the new team and if all of the players will come which they presented to me this week, then I see a good chance that we have a great team next year - with Robert Lewandowski.

Lewy: I'm no egoist

As the transfer saga over his future continues to rumble on, Lewandowski remains frustrated in his options - but continues to stress his decision is not inflated by a sense of underappreciation, telling Bild: "I am not an egoist.

"I know what I had at FC Bayern and appreciate it very much. I also know that I have been doing my best for eight years not to disappoint the club and the fans. After this time, I feel it's time for a new stage."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic however reaffirmed the club's stance has not changed, adding: "Robert Lewandowski called me today.

"Among other things, we talked about his public statements of the past few days. I clearly explained our position on his contract situation to him."

