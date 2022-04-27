Guangzhou Evergande vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT): Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results
JDT will be looking to revive their 2022 AFC Champions League hopes when they take on Guangzhou Evergrande on Thursday.
The Malaysian champions made a superb start to their campaign, hammering Guangzhou 5-0 in their Group I opener, before seeing off Ulsan 2-1 on matchday 2.
However, the double header against Kawasaki dampened their spirits somewhat as they had to settle for just the one point.
Editors' Picks
- 'Unai Emery is the king of cups' - What makes Villarreal boss so successful in Europe?
- Man City blow their chance to kill off Real Madrid - now they must pray it doesn't haunt them
- European specialist? 'Exceptional' Konate proving key to Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League glory
- Arsenal misfit Willian's dream Corinthians comeback becoming a nightmare amid sick threats and poor form
The scoreless draw on matchday three will have been regarded as a decent result for JDT, but the 5-0 demolition in the reverse fixture will have hurt their confidence significantly.
Guangzhou, meanwhile, have had a torrid time at the competition so far.
It all started with a heavy defeat at the hands of JDT, before Kawasaki crushed their spirits even more with an 8-0 victory.
Ulsan then piled even more misery on the Chinese outfit on matchday three and four as Guangzhou find themselves pointless at this stage.
Match details
Match
Kick-off time
Date
Stadium
Competition
Guangzhou vs JDT
22:00
21 April 2022
Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
AFC Champions League
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Station
Discount code
|GOAL-ACL
Ones to watch
Guangzhou have endured a difficult tournament so far as they have yet to score a goal and have conceded 21 times, meaning goalkeeper Lipan He will likely be in line for another busy night
JDT, meanwhile, will be looking toward Brazilian hitman Bergson to lead them the way once more.
The prolific attacker was left out of the starting XI for the match against Kawasaki and the Malaysian champions were made to pay for their decision to rest Bergson.
He got a hat-trick in the reverse fixture and will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday.
Group I standings
Pos
Team
P
Pts
GD
1
Kawasaki
4
8
+13
2
JDT
4
7
+1
3
Ulsan
4
7
+7
4
Guangzhou
4
0
-21
Group I fixtures and results
Date
Result
15 April 2022
Kawasaki 1-1 Ulsan
15 April 2022
JDT 5-0 Guangzhou
18 April 2022
Guangzhou 0-8 Kawasaki
18 April 2022
Ulsan 1-2 JDT
21 April 2022
Kawasaki 0-0 JDT
21 April 2022
Ulsan 3-0 Guangzhou
24 April 2022
JDT 0-5 Kawasaki
24 April 2022
Guangzhou 0-5 Ulsan
27 April 2022
Ulsan vs Kawasaki
27 April 2022
Guangzhou vs JDT
30 April 2022
Kawasaki vs Guangzhou
30 April 2022
JDT vs Ulsan