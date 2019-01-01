Griezmann sells Lacazette from his star-studded 2023 Arsenal Football Manager squad
Avid Football Manager fan Antoine Griezmann has revealed his latest virtual all-star Arsenal side - but there is no room for France team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.
Griezmann has often posted updates on social media channels to show off his achievements in the popular game.
The Barcelona forward, who only joined the Catalans last month, got Arsenal supporters excited in April when he uploaded a screenshot of his latest save as Gunners manager, with Lacazette spearheading his attack.
But Lacazette was nowhere to be seen in the 2023 squad, with the 28-year-old learning from Griezmann that he had been unceremoniously sold to Huddersfield Town for £23.5million.
. @Arsenal 2023 pic.twitter.com/xBS5IhSm09— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 14, 2019
Lacazette did at least enjoy huge success before his move northwards, having helped his side to Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and League Cup triumphs.
Portugal prodigy Joao Felix, who made the switch to Atletico Madrid in real life as a replacement for Griezmann, is the team's No.10 despite the French superstar being able to play the role himself.
2021 : @premierleague @Carabao_Cup @ChampionsLeague SuperCup Europe Mondial des Clubs— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 14, 2019
2023 : Huddersfield 23.5 M
Young Ajax talent Brian Brobbey has developed into the squad's first choice centre-forward, while Dortmund gun Jadon Sancho and Portuguese whiz-kid Francisco Trincao take up the wing positions in the 4-2-3-1 formation.
Griezmann's fellow Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong slots in at central midfield with Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes alongside.
There are two Champions League winners in defence, in Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, with Juventus acquisition Matthijs De Ligt also at the back.
The substitutes bench includes Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, Porto left-back Alex Telles, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Bournemouth centre-half Chris Mepham.
Football Manager was first released as Championship Manager in 1992 but was rebranded as its current name in 2005 after developer Sports Interactive lost the naming rights.
The latest version, Football Manager 2019, was released on November 2018 and is currently in stores, with the 2020 edition expected to come out in November of this year.