Can Antoine Griezmann pull one over his 'friend' Diego Godin when Barcelona host Inter Milan?

The two friends will lock horns against each other in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter for their respective sides...

Antoine Griezmann could not hold back his emotions during the farewell press conference of his former teammate Diego Godin - tears rolled down his cheeks while listening to the defender's speech. The two players shared a unique bond in the dressing room and it was no coincidence that both of them decided to leave the club at the same time, marking the end of an era.

It is believed that the French striker extended his stay with the Rojiblancos for another year back in 2018 as he could not turn down Godin's request.

The two had been inseparable during their stay in the Spanish capital and the fact that Griezmann named Godin as the godfather of his daughter is another testimony to their profound friendship. The striker was even seen wearing Godin's jersey as he made his way into the stadium before Atletico's last home game of the 2018-19 season against on May 12, 2019.

Previously, Griezmann had claimed himself to be 'half-Uruguayan' and also posted a picture with the defender's national team jersey before went up against in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

But these two will once again draw swords against each other when will clash against Milan in the UEFA .

The forward has drawn arms against Godin on seven previous occasions at the club level as a player, where he has won only once and has ended up on the losing side on six other occassions. And Griezmann has also failed to find the net on each of these seven matches. Therefore, the 28-year-old will be pumped to make it count when they face each other at the Camp Nou.

Godin also has a few sweet memories of the Camp Nou as it was his thunderous header that earned Atletico the league title in 2014, denying Barcelona the opportunity to celebrate a league title in front of their home fans.

Godin has also played a part in Inter Milan's perfect start to the season under Antonio Conte. They have conceded only one goal in five games.

Both teams have not had a favourable start to their Champions League campaign as they dropped points on the opening matchday. In the absence of Messi, Griezmann will have to take up the mantle of leading Barcelona's attack along with an out-of-form Luis Suarez. Can the striker finally break the hoodoo and score past his off-the-pitch confidante Godin or will the defender once again come out on top?

