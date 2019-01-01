Greenwood is one of the best finishers I've seen - Solskjaer

The 17-year-old has received high praise from his boss and is set to make his full debut in the Europa League on Thursday night

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed teenage striker Mason Greenwood as ‘one of the best finishers he’s seen’.

The 17-year-old centre-forward impressed in pre-season, coming off the bench to score the winner against , and has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Ahead of a full debut for the senior side in the , as the Red Devils host Astana at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has showered praise on the young striker.

“When you have got strikers who can score goals they should never lose the hunger or the appetite,” Solskjaer told a press conference.

“Mason [Greenwood] is one of the best finishers I’ve seen, and I’ve played with quite few decent ones. Just work hard. There are so many years ahead of you. The next game is always the most important one.

“[His finishing] seems natural, but it never is. It is repetition, it is being [in the right place] and knowing how to hit a ball. Every situation you are in he does [well]. His technique is brilliant. [Greenwood] is better than me now, that’s for sure!”

Solskjaer also confirmed that 21-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe would start, possibly alongside Phil Jones, who has yet to make an appearance for United this season.

Other youngsters in contention include Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes, as the Norwegian commits to blooding the Red Devils’ young prospects.

“[Tuanzebe] is going to start. We’ve got a big squad, pre-season went really well. Axel is one who didn’t make the starting XI so now it is a chance for them to get some minutes. We will see the use of the squad more, there will be some young ones tomorrow. Greenwood will play, definitely.

“I think it is hard. It is a process, we trust them (the youngsters). As players and as human beings to go out at Old Trafford and get results. If you don’t throw them in you don’t know what you’ve got.”

United are in Group L in the Europa League and will have to face AZ and Partizan Belgrade as well as Astana.