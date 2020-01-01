'Grealish reminds me of Iniesta in his prime' - Agbonlahor lavishes praise on Aston Villa star

The midfielder committed his future to the club on Tuesday when he signed a five-year contract extension

Former forward Gabby Agbonlahor has heaped some major praise on the club's current star Jack Grealish, saying the midfielder's ability reminds him of legend Andres Iniesta.

Grealish signed a new five-year Aston Villa deal on Tuesday, ending speculation linking him with a move to , among other clubs.

The 25-year-old admitted it wasn't an easy decision to commit his future to the club, though, saying that it was 50-50 whether he'd stay or go.

More teams

Agbonlahor, for one, was more than happy to see the international stay, saying that when it comes to natural ability none of his former team-mates compare to Grealish.

"I've played with some great players but for natural ability, I've got to say Jack Grealish," Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. "I know I will upset a few players I played with but for me I've seen nothing like it.

"I mean even in training — you'll have the quickest players, the best defenders and he just runs past you like you're not even there. The amount of times I've tried to tackle him, in training when I played centre-back for a bit of banter.

"I can't get anywhere near the guy so I end up kicking him and putting him on the floor.

"But it's just that natural talent he's got. It's the movement of the body, a little movement of the body and he's gone. A little bit of acceleration when he's running with the ball and he's gone.

"He reminds me a bit of like, I know it's a big statement, but Iniesta in his prime. He's just skipping past you, running past you, a little movement of the shoulders and he's gone."

Article continues below

Agbonlahor and Grealish were team-mates for several seasons at Villa before the former announced his retirement from football in 2019 at the age of 32.

Grealish scored eight Premier League goals and added six assists last season as Villa narrowly avoided relegation in their first season after being promoted from the Championship.

Villa kick off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on Monday night, when they host at Villa Park.