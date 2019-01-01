Gomez suffers fresh injury blow as Liverpool defender needs surgery

The Premier League leaders are not putting a timescale on when he will return, but the centre-half hopes to play again before the season is over

Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow with Joe Gomez set to undergo surgery on his fractured leg.

The England international has been sidelined since early December after suffering the injury in a tackle with Burnley’s Ben Mee. The Reds had initially expected Gomez to miss around six weeks of action, but the 21-year-old’s recovery has been more complicated than first thought.

And he is now set to have an operation which Liverpool hope will speed along his rehabilitation. The operation will take place in London later on Monday, and has been described by club sources as "routine, but necessary."

Liverpool have not put a timescale on a potential return to action, or even training, with the issue dependent on how Gomez reacts to the surgery. Goal, though, understands the former Charlton man is expecting to feature again before the end of the season.

The news comes as a blow to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, for whom Gomez has established himself as first choice at centre-back this season. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, fit again after a hamstring injury, will contest the spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, though the Dutchman himself is suspended for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is due back in training this week after a knee ligament injury, meaning James Milner is likely to deputise at right-back against West Ham on Monday evening.

Victory for the Reds at the London Stadium would take them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.