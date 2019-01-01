'Goals mean nothing without silverware' - Sterling focused on winning trophies with Manchester City

The English star scored twice on Wednesday but said he will only be happy if his strikes lead to trophies

Raheem Sterling insists his impressive goal tally this season will 'not mean anything' if fail to win any silverware.

The international scored twice in the second half to earn City a 3-1 win over Oxford United in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The brace at the Kassam Stadium took Sterling to 18 goals for the season in all competitions and he hopes it will count for something at the end of the campaign, with the English champions battling for trophies on four fronts.

"It would not mean anything without silverware and then I'll be happy with my goal tally after that," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"Every competition we're trying to compete in. It's not just the Premier League, which I know that looks out of reach but we're looking to get to finals in this, the and even the ."

Sterling converted Angelino's cross to put City back in front after Matty Taylor had cancelled out Joao Cancelo's deflected opener, before netting from close range once picked out by Gabriel Jesus to seal City's place in the last four.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed Sterling the captain's armband and was pleased to see 25-year-old on the scoresheet for a second match running, having also netted in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at .

"It doesn't matter who scores, but I'm happy for him," Guardiola said. "He likes to play and is fit all the time, so good for him."

City have won the Carabao Cup in back-to-back seasons and will face over two legs for a place in the 2019-20 final.

However, they aren't faring as well in the Premier League, as the defending champions currently sit in third position, 14 points behind leaders after 17 matches.

City face a tough set of fixtures over the Christmas-New Year period, with (home), (away), (home) and (home) in the horizon.

Following an FA Cup tie against Port Vale on January 4, City's focus will turn to the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals against the Red Devils in the days after.