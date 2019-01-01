Giroud eager for more time at Chelsea after moving third in France all-time scoring list

The Blues striker netted his nation's third goal in a 4-1 against Moldova in Chisinau on Friday, and his manager says he wants more time at club level

Olivier Giroud is eager for more first-team minutes with after he continued to impress for in Friday’s win over Moldova, according to Didier Deschamps.

The striker has been largely frozen out at Stamford Bridge this season as far as the Premier League is concerned, being limited to fleeting appearances in the and .

The 32-year-old scored France’s third goal in the Moldovan capital Chisinau as they got their European Championship campaign off to the best possible start against the Eastern European minnows.

And now the world champions’ coach Deschamps says that his striker is keen for the chance to transfer that goalscoring form to the Chelsea first team.

"Giroud is there, he scores goals. He does so too with his club," Deschamps said ahead of Monday night's game against Iceland.

“He'd like to play more and when he plays in the Europa League, he also scores goals. In a match like tonight's, against a low-ranked opponent, his presence as a pivot is very useful.”

Giroud’s goal in Chisinau drew him level with 1998 World Cup-winner David Trezeguet as France’s third all-time top goalscorer, with 34.

He is closing on Michel Platini’s record of 41.

"He's quite complementary with the other players because of his role that is different and this allows our team to have a varied offensive play,” said Deschamps.

"I wasn't really worried because since the beginning of the week, I had told them what I wanted to tell them about the match through the sessions we had - there was a lot of dedication," added Deschamps.

"The players know. The more experienced players I have like that, then the rest of the group follows.

"It seems normal and logical but I do appreciate the quality and the mindset we have.

"The players know it, it's how we got to where we got last summer and that's something we absolutely need to keep regardless of the match and the players we are facing."