Giovanni Reyna injury history: USMNT and Dortmund star’s enforced absences and how many games he has missed

Giovanni Reyna has been universally lauded as one of the hottest prospects in world football, with the United States international bursting onto the European scene at Borussia Dortmund while still in his teens.

There is still plenty of potential to be unlocked in the 19-year-old's game as he is tipped to reach the very top in the years to come.

For now though, the USMNT and BVB star is focused on trying to stay fit and in form, with untimely injury setbacks stunting his progress. So how many games has he been forced to sit out at club level? GOAL takes a look...

How many games has Reyna missed for Dortmund?

Reyna has struggled with a number of muscle problems since arriving on the senior stage.

With his body still growing and adjusting to the demands being placed on it, the odd setback is to be expected.

He has however been spending more time in various treatment rooms than he would have liked, with important fixtures for club and country being sat out.

You can see Giovanni Reyna’s full Dortmund injury history in the table below.

Injury Date Games missed Muscular problems May 18-May 21, 2020 0 Infection June 15-June 18, 2020 1 Infection Jan 14-Jan 18, 2021 1 Muscular problems Mar 4-Mar 11, 2021 2 Muscle injury Sep 6-Nov 29, 2021 16 Fitness Nov 29, 2021-Jan 24, 2022 9 Ill Feb 10-Feb 17, 2022 2 Hamstring injury Feb 21-Mar 7, 2022 2 Muscle injury Apr 9-June 30, 2022 5 TOTAL 38

Reyna’s record at Borussia Dortmund

Reyna was born in England during his father Claudio’s time at Sunderland. He moved to the United States at the age of five, as his family settled in New York, and joined the academy ranks at New York City FC in 2015.

After four years spent catching the eye in the Big Apple, the highly-rated midfielder spread his wings and headed for Germany as fellow countryman Christian Pulisic had done before him.

Impressive progress was made in Dortmund, to the point that a senior debut was made for Bundesliga heavyweights against Augsburg at the age of 17 on January 18, 2020, breaking Pulisic’s record as the youngest American to appear in the German top-flight.

A first professional goal was recorded in the DFB-Pokal meeting with Werder Bremen on February 4, before going on to make his Champions League bow later that month.

Reyna found the target in a Bundesliga fixture for the first time in September 2020, against Borussia Monchengladbach, and delivered a hat-trick of assists in a league clash with Freiburg a few weeks later.

He was voted U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year for 2020 and went on to inherit the No 7 shirt at Dortmund from Jadon Sancho in the summer of 2021.

In August of that year, during an outing against Hoffenheim, Reyna became the youngest player to reach 50 appearances in the Bundesliga.

On an international stage, his debut for the United States came during a meeting with Wales on November 12, 2020 – the day before his 18th birthday.

He recorded as first goal for his country in his next match, converting a free-kick against Panama, and he recently helped the USMNT to book their place at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.