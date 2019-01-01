Ginter opens up on horror injury that almost caused him to lose his sight

The Germany international has revealed just how close he was to suffering a career-ending injury

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has revealed he almost lost his sight following an on-pitch collision with Hannover’s Sarenren Bazee.

Ginter had to be carried off the field on a stretcher with horrific injuries following clash of heads with striker Bazee during a Bundesliga match between the sides in November.

It was then confirmed that the 24-year-old had suffered a fractured eye socket and broken jawbone that later required surgery.

After six weeks on the sidelines Ginter, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, made his comeback in a friendly at the club’s winter training camp in Spain on Monday.

The Germany international has since revealed how close he was to suffering a life-changing injury that could have ended his career.

"I was very fortunate, because the optic nerve and muscle of my eye were only just missed,” he told sport1.de.

“The doctor explained to me that, if the injury had been only an inch closer to the eye, I would have had to undergo emergency surgery that same evening because my eyesight would have been in danger.

"Of course, it makes you think about it [how he would have to retire from football had he lost his sight] and I realised that my career can be over from one day to the next, which is not a nice feeling, but is part of our business.”

Ginter also expressed his gratitude to Bazee for contacting him after the incident to check on his condition.

The Nigerian striker suffered concussion following the collision and has yet to make a return to full fitness.

"That [Sarenren Bazee contacting him] was a great gesture from him and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him, that he too will get 100% fit again,” Ginter added.

Article continues below

If he shows no ill-effects from his friendly comeback, Ginter could return to competitive action when the Bundesliga resumes later this month after the winter break.

Gladbach begin 2019 with a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on January 19 before a home game against Augsburg the following week.

Dieter Hecking’s side are currently third in the table, nine points behind leaders Dortmund.