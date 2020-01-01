Giggs explains why Ighalo is different from other Manchester United players

The United legend is thrilled to see the Nigeria forward staying at Old Trafford until January 2021 after making a statement within three months

Odion Ighalo is different from his teammates because he is a centre forward and he gives something extra off the bench, according to club legend Ryan Giggs.

Earlier this week, the striker’s loan deal at Manchester was extended until January 2021 after his impressive goalscoring contribution between January and March.

Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team on an initial five-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, and he returned four goals in eight games before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the football calendar from March.

More teams

Giggs who won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils before taking a place in the dugout, is delighted the 30-year-old will be staying at Manchester United for the rest of the season and part of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

"He's different, he's a centre forward whereas the other players can play out wide,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"He gives you something extra off the bench when he's not starting. Centre forwards always want to score goals, he's done that everywhere he has gone.

“It's positive that he is able to stay because he has done well. He makes an impact when he's on the pitch."

With the Premier League set to restart on June 17, Ighalo is eager to continue giving his best for Manchester United who are placed fifth in the league table with 45 points after 29 matches.

They are three points adrift of the qualification zone.

“When I signed, a lot of people doubted my ability. I never doubted myself and I knew what I could add to the team and I think I can still do more,” he said.

Article continues below

“People have not seen my best because I came in and my sharpness and fitness wasn't there, but I'm getting much better and I hope to finish the season really well.

“For now, I just want to continue living my dream.”

Manchester United will resume league action with a visit to Hotspur on June 19 before hosting at Old Trafford five days later.