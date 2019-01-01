Giggs bites back at Ibrahimovic for questioning Man Utd’s Class of ‘92

After seeing an enigmatic Swede accuse Red Devils legends of constantly criticising the club, one of those in that category has offered a response

Ryan Giggs has offered a sarcastic response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s questioning of ’s fabled Class of ’92, with the Welshman saying “he obviously knows more about that club than us”.

An enigmatic Swede who spent the 2016-17 season at Old Trafford before returning for a brief spell the following year has hit out at some iconic figures.

With United having made a slow start to current campaign under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, former stars were quick to offer their opinion on goings on at a team they boast strong ties with.

The likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Giggs were among those to ponder whether changes were required and if supposedly world class talent was delivering on lofty expectations.

Ibrahimovic has accused those who stepped out of United’s academy system to play leading role in an era of unprecedented success of “always complaining and criticising”.

The 37-year-old has spent time in Manchester and is aware of the attention placed on the club, but Giggs has suggested that he should allow those who have a little more experience to speak out ahead of him.

A man now in charge of the national team said: “Only Nicky [Butt] is connected with the club now, but when you play over 2000 games [3,450 in total] between us, we are going to have an opinion.

“Sometimes it's positive, sometimes negative, but it doesn't have an effect on results.

“We are supporters. That's what football is about, having different opinions. But he [Ibrahimovic] obviously knows more about the club than us.”

Giggs continues to keep a close eye on events at Old Trafford, regardless of what Ibrahimovic may make of that, and admits he is concerned by the growing influence of City in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions remain in the hunt for an historic quadruple this season, with it possible that they could go one better than United’s Treble-winning heroes of 1999.

Giggs, who is preparing Wales for a friendly date with Trinidad & Tobago and a qualification clash with Slovakia, said: “I've got enough to worry about, please don't bring that up!

“They're a fantastic team, aren't they?

“They've already got one and United going out of the makes that a little bit easier for them. They've got a long way to go, but just like us in the Treble, you need a lot of things to go for you, that bit of luck, which they had at the weekend.

“But they are a brilliant team. It will be interesting to see what they can achieve.”