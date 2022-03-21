Ghana technical advisor Hughton counts reasons for optimism ahead of Nigeria World Cup playoff

Ghana technical advisor Chris Hughton believes his outfit has the hunger to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are set to face off with the Super Eagles in an African zone final round first leg fixture in Accra on Friday, before travelling away for the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ghana are determined to achieve a prompt return at the next edition of the tournament.

“As part of the build-up, I’d like to urge Ghanaians to remain calm and positive about the team because we strongly believe we have the quality, desire, and hunger to achieve the results that we want,” former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur (caretaker), and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Hughton, who was recently handed the role of Ghana technical advisor, said in a special address to Ghanaians on Monday.

“It is our aim to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, and we all have a duty to make that dream a reality. Ghana has done it before, and we can guarantee you that everybody associated with the Black Stars wants this opportunity again to perform on the world stage.

“This moment presents an opportunity to write history, and we are all committed to it - from the players, the technical staff, the Ghana Football Association, and the government.

“We value your support. We are Ghana and we are ready.”

Apart from their last World Cup absence, Ghana are also under pressure to return to winning ways following their underwhelming performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they suffered group stage elimination.

Hughton is part of an interim four-man main technical leadership appointed in February to lead the Black Stars into the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Germany-born former Ghana winger Otto Addo, currently an assistant coach of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, was named as head coach.

Ghana-born former Netherlands midfielder and current Aston Villa U23 manager George Boateng was appointed as one of two assistant coaches to Addo, the other being former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.