Ghana coach Addo gets more support as Andre Ayew and Pimpong sing praises

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has suggested the Otto Addo-led Black Stars technical team should be maintained ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The West Africans will be making a return to the world fiesta after beating Nigeria on the away goals rule to qualify.

The win was supervised by an interim technical team assembled for the two-legged tie following the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac after a poor performance at the recent African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

“We all saw that he [Addo] did a great job, ‘great’ is small, he did a very wonderful job,” Ayew, who missed the two-legged showdown with the Super Eagles due to suspension, told TV3.

“H had been with the team for three or four days before the game. I congratulate him so much.

“He changed a lot of little things on the pitch trying to find the solutions and it worked and we need to keep working.

“[He is a] proud Ghanaian to have qualified the nation to the world cup because it has been a difficult time for us with the changes of coaches and hopefully we can get some stability and work towards the [World Cup] goal with some style.”

Addo was supported by former Newcastle manager Chris Hughton as technical advisor, as well as Aston Villa U19 coach George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.

Former Ghana striker Razak Pimpong, who played together with Addo at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, is not surprised by the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach’s exploits against Nigeria.

“I’m not surprised about where he [Addo] has reached and what he did with the Black Stars,” Pimpong told Citi Sports.

“If you consider the work he’s done from his days with FC Nordsjaelland to Borrusia Dortmund and now the Black Stars, you can’t be surprised.

“He has put a lot of work to reach where he has in his career.

“When he was appointed interim Head Coach with George Boateng, Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton, I knew they were primed for success.”

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo has also advised that the current technical leadership be maintained for the World Cup which runs from November 21 to December 18.