‘Get De Bruyne to feed Neymar, Cavani & Mbappe’ – Man City star urged to make PSG move

The Belgium international’s former coach, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, believes a switch to France would open up a shot at securing Champions League glory

Kevin De Bruyne has been told by a former coach that he should consider leaving for .

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, who has previously worked with the international at , believes a switch to would offer the 28-year-old a better shot at glory.

De Bruyne has already enjoyed considerable success in , helping City to Premier League, , League Cup and Community Shield honours.

Pep Guardiola’s side are, however, yet to make the expected impact in European competition.

Vanhaezebrouck feels De Bruyne could help to force his way into contention for that crown if he opted to link up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes.

He told Het Nieuwsblad: "Kevin has won two league titles and various English cups with Manchester City, and he's been named player of the season in .

"But he has never won anything internationally. No , no Champions League, no World Cup - and these are the things that are always taken into account.

"As soon as he wins one of these prizes I have no doubt that he will be in the running for the FIFA player of the year award and the Ballon d'Or trophy.

"He could yet do it with City - but with the defence they've got I am not convinced.

"I'm not saying that it would be easier for him to win the Champions League with or .

"But to my mind it would be if he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

"Get De Bruyne to feed Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe with his pinpoint passes, and you have a team that is virtually impossible to play against.

"The one problem is that it may not suit him to play in . At PSG he would earn even more money than he does now.

"But on so many weekends he'd have matches against the likes of , or - and he wouldn't look forward to them."

De Bruyne committed to a five-year contract with City in January 2018.

Guardiola revealed after that extension was agreed that the release clause in the midfielder’s contract now stands at €250 million (£222m/$274m).