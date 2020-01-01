Gervinho's situation at Parma is complicated – Faggiano

The Ivorian striker has been isolated from training with the rest of his teammates in the Serie A club after trying to force a move in January

director of sport Daniele Faggiano said he does not know the club's stance on Gervinho after a failed deadline day move to Qatari side Al Sadd.

The 32-year-old was on the verge of forcing a late move to the Middle East to join Xavi's team in January but the required paperwork to complete the deal was delayed.

The former star joined Parma on a free transfer from Chinese outfit Hebei Fortune in 2018 and signed a three-year contract extension last October.

More teams

Gervinho, scorer of four goals this season, has been ordered to train on his following the botched move and Faggiano admitted a decision is yet to be made by the management regarding his future.

Article continues below

“If I knew, I’d tell you. I hope it all gets resolved, but it is not a very simple situation. Let’s just say that at this point, you’d have to ask him what he wants to do,” Faggiano told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I want to be very clear, Parma never tried to sell Gervinho and this was not our choice. We found ourselves in this situation, and he needs to answer to that.

It is also a more complicated situation than it may seem. People think Gervinho wants to leave at all costs, but there are many variables involved here and it’s not that clear-cut. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”