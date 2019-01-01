Gervinho on target as Empoli hold Parma

The 31-year-old scored his eighth goal of the season as Roberto D'Aversa’s men ended a three-game losing run at Carlo Castellani

Gervinho found the back of the net as held to a 3-3 draw in Saturday’s Italian encounter.

Having failed to score in his previous three games, the Cote d’Ivoire international ended the drought at Carlo Castellani to help his side halt a three-game losing run.

The former star opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the game after benefitting from Luca Siligardi’s assist to take his goal tally to nine in 20 appearances this season.

Cristian Dell'Orco levelled matter five minutes later before Luca Rigoni restored the lead to the visitors moment before the half-time break.

‎Roberto D'Aversa’s men looked to have claim the maximum points after Bruno Alves scored an 82-minute goal but Matias Silvestre strike at the death forced them to a share of spoils.

Article continues below

Gervinho was on parade for the entire duration of the tie while Ivorian youngster Hamed Junior Traore was a 64th minute substitute for Empoli.

With the stalemate, Parma are 12th in the log after garnering 30 points from 26 games.

Next up, they place on March 9.