‘Gerrard replacing Klopp in 2024 is a Christmas fairy tale’ – Liverpool legend Dalglish doubts contract theory

The Reds icon can see why extensions to deals at Anfield and Rangers have sparked debate, but feels too much is being read into the fresh terms

Talk of Steven Gerrard being lined up to replace Jurgen Klopp at in 2024, with both men having committed to contracts through to that point, is a Christmas fairy tale, says Kenny Dalglish.

Fresh terms have been agreed with highly-rated coaches at Anfield and Ibrox.

It has been suggested that those agreements are intended to allow the current coach at Rangers to return to his roots on Merseyside in five years’ time.

Gerrard has been billed as a future Liverpool boss for some time, with Klopp having admitted that a Reds legend would be his ideal successor.

Another icon, Dalglish, is not convinced, though, by the contract theories being bandied about.

The Scot is eager to point out that anything could happen from this point, with those talking up a homecoming for Gerrard considered to be indulging in some rather questionable sporting maths.

“Steven Gerrard signed a new contract that ties him to the club until 2024,” Dalglish told the Sunday Post.

“It just so happened that Jurgen Klopp also signed an extension to tie him to Liverpool for the same period.

“But spare me the notion it all goes hand in hand for Steven to go to Anfield and replace Jurgen in five years’ time.

“Listen, I know it’s Christmas time and we all like a good fairy tale.

“However, nobody – including Jurgen, Steven and me – can look five days into the future, never mind four or five years.

“For anyone to suggest otherwise is putting two and two together and coming up with 222.

“So, let’s get back to reality.”

The “reality” is that Gerrard and Klopp are currently chasing down title successes in and .

are sat two points adrift of Old Firm rivals in their bid to restore domestic dominance, while those at Anfield are looking to end a 30-year wait for top-flight glory.

A 2-0 win over on Saturday has Liverpool 10 points clear at the Premier League summit after 17 games.

Their attention is about to turn to Club World Cup matters, with Klopp seeking to make more history by becoming the first Reds boss to land that particular piece of silverware.